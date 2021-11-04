Moderna Expects Fewer Vaccine Deliveries in 2021, and Shares Fall.

On Thursday, Moderna lowered its expectation for Covid-19 vaccine delivery in 2021, deferring some doses until next year and sending shares soaring.

Longer delivery times for foreign shipments were highlighted by the biotech company, which has risen to prominence this year because to the success of its coronavirus vaccine.

Other obstacles include “temporary” effects from the production ramp-up, according to Moderna, who added that certain shipments might be delayed until early 2022.

Moderna now expects 700 to 800 million vaccine doses to be delivered in 2021, down from an earlier estimate of 800 million to one billion.

Moderna made $3.3 billion in profits in the quarter from July to September, compared to a loss of $233 million the previous year.

Revenues came in just shy of $5 billion, much exceeding the $157 million forecast by experts for the 2020 stretch, but falling short of the $6.2 billion projected by analysts.

Moderna claimed it has vaccine sales agreements totaling $17 billion in 2022, with options for another $3 billion.

Commercial booster sales might also reach $2 billion, according to the business.

Pfizer increased its 2021 prediction earlier this week as it ramped up production, prompting Moderna’s announcement. The pharma behemoth now aims to deliver 2.3 billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, which it co-developed with BioNTech in Germany, in 2021, 200 million more than it predicted in July.

Moderna’s stock dropped 16.6% to $288.50 in mid-morning trade.