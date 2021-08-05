Moderna claims that a Delta variant could result in more vaccine-preventable infections.

Moderna (MRNA) stated its COVID shot has 93 percent efficacy against COVID-19 for up to six months after the second dosage of the vaccine, following Pfizer’s revelation that its COVID vaccination efficacy can drop to 84 percent after six months of the second dose of the shot.

However, both efficacy tests were completed before the Delta version emerged, raising concerns among scientists about COVID vaccines’ potential to battle the virus.

Moderna warned on Thursday that as people return indoors after the summer, the highly contagious Delta form could lead to an increase in the number of breakthrough cases of the virus in fully vaccinated people.

“We are thrilled that our COVID-19 vaccine has demonstrated 93 percent durable efficacy after six months, but we know that the Delta variant represents a significant new threat, so we must remain vigilant,” stated CEO Stephane Bancel in a news release.

In their second-quarter earnings report, which was also released on Thursday, Moderna executives warned of the potential breakthrough cases.

While the two-dose vaccine’s efficacy remains “strong” six months after the second shot, immunity will decline and eventually compromise efficacy, according to the company.

“Given this intersection,” Moderna stated, “we feel a dose 3 booster will be required ahead to the winter season.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta variation now accounts for 93 percent of all COVID-19 cases. The global “variants of concern,” as defined by the CDC and the WHO, have been found in more than 100 countries and all 50 states of the United States.

According to CNBC, the Delta form, which was initially detected in India, is more contagious than the common cold, the 1918 Spanish flu, smallpox, Ebola, MERS, and SARS.

More than 165 million people in the United States have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, accounting for 49.8% of the population.

The Moderna vaccine has been given to over 64 million people, while the Pfizer vaccine has been given to 88 million people and the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine has been given to 13 million people.

According to CNN, over 90 million people in the United States have yet to receive a dosage of the COVID vaccine.

The CDC does not recommend that Americans receive a third dose of the COVID vaccine.

From April through June, Moderna announced that it sold 199 million doses of its COVID vaccination for $4.2 billion.