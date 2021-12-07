Mobileye, Intel’s car tech unit, is set to go public, according to the company.

Intel said it aims to publicly issue shares in its vehicle technology arm Mobileye in the United States in mid-2022, valuing the business at more than $50 billion, according to reports.

Intel stated in a statement released late Monday that it would remain the dominant stakeholder and that the two businesses would continue to collaborate closely.

The executive team of Mobileye will also remain in place, according to the company.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Israeli corporation might be worth more than $50 billion, citing persons familiar with the situation.

In a statement, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said, “Intel’s acquisition of Mobileye has been a remarkable success,” adding that he and his Mobileye counterpart “decided that an IPO gives the best chance to expand on Mobileye’s track record for innovation and unlock value for shareholders.”

Intel bought Mobileye, a company that manufactures technology for automated driving systems in cars, for little over $15 billion in 2017.

It specializes on accident avoidance systems that use real-time video systems and algorithms to evaluate the data.

The company’s EyeQ5 computer vision processor takes in data from 360-degree surround view sensors as well as localization.

Mobileye worked with Tesla on its Autopilot technology, but the two companies ended their collaboration in 2016, citing security concerns.

Many major automakers, including BMW, Audi, Volkswagen, Nissan, Honda, and General Motors, use its technology.

Mobileye was first publicly listed in 2014, prior to Intel’s acquisition.

It made $326 million in revenue between July and September, up 39% over the same period in 2020.

In pre-market trade, Intel’s stock climbed 8.5 percent to $55.34.