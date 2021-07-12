Mitsubishi claims to have paid a fine of 25 million euros for the Dieselgate scandal.

Mitsubishi Motors said on Monday that it has paid a 25 million euro punishment imposed by German prosecutors earlier this year in connection with emissions fraud charges.

Last year, German police raided ten locations as part of an investigation into suspected diesel emissions trickery involving Mitsubishi vehicles, with prosecutors announcing that a fraud inquiry had been launched.

In late March, the Frankfurt prosecutor’s office sent Mitsubishi Motors a fine notice for 25 million euros ($29.7 million at today’s values).

“We have not filed an appeal against the fine notice,” a company representative told AFP, adding that the amount was paid “before the end of March.”

According to him, the order found no proof that infractions were committed “knowingly or deliberately” and did not identify any fraudulent behavior.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Frankfurt prosecutors told Bloomberg News that the fine payment brought the investigation into the alleged fraud to a close.

According to Bloomberg, the settlement was reached in March but had not been previously publicized.

The investigation focused on Mitsubishi diesel vehicles with 1.6- and 2.2-litre engines that were accorded Germany’s top Euro 5 and Euro 6 ratings based on emissions compliance.

Prosecutors believe the engines were fitted with a “shutdown device” that made them appear less polluting in lab tests than they actually are on the road.

The Mitsubishi investigation was one of many twists in the Dieselgate scandal, which exploded in 2015 when Volkswagen Group acknowledged to placing software in 11 million vehicles to cheat pollution testing.