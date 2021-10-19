Missionaries are viewed as a valuable resource by the United States, yet they can also be a source of frustration.

The kidnapping of 17 missionaries in Haiti highlights a problem for Washington: religious groups are typically viewed as assets because they go where few others will, yet they can also get themselves into serious difficulties.

Over the weekend, gangs that govern much of the Western Hemisphere’s poorest country seized 17 US and Canadian missionaries, including children, in the latest incident that appeared to be targeted at obtaining ransom money.

The United States had previously issued its strongest travel advisory to Haiti.

When the US needs a presence in the world’s most dangerous regions, religious groups, who think they are doing God’s mission, are also frontline partners.

Since George W. Bush’s presidency, the US has directed an increasing percentage of foreign aid to faith-based organizations, a once divisive practice that has gained widespread acceptance across administrations.

In Haiti, where the abducted missionaries came from Christian Aid Ministries, an Ohio-based Mennonite and Amish group, religious charities have a long history.

“You don’t help set up clinics in South Sudan or Haiti with the government; you help with an NGO,” Melani McAlister, an American studies professor at George Washington University, said.

“And religious organizations in the United States are an integral element of that network of NGOs,” she added.

Long-term missionaries, according to Todd Johnson, co-director of Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary’s Center for the Study of Global Christianity, gain language skills and cultural awareness, as well as adequate paperwork, to operate efficiently.

“It’s to the benefit of the US government if they succeed,” he remarked.

He believes the government’s approach should be the same whether the abducted people are missionaries or, for example, businesspeople held for ransom.

The State Department claims that missionaries are treated the same as other US residents in need of assistance abroad.

Missionaries, on the other hand, have a history of causing huge diplomatic problems.

Former State Department official Knox Thames, who specialized in international religious freedom, stated that US diplomats are frequently unaware of missionaries, who are under no obligation to divulge their beliefs or whereabouts.

“However, missionaries are frequently viewed as a nuisance by American embassies,” he noted.

“They could offend local sensitivities, violate anti-proselytizing laws, or be abducted, as happened in Haiti.”

Conversion attempts are particularly problematic in the Islamic world. In one high-profile episode, the Taliban seized 23 Christian missionaries from South Korea in Afghanistan in 2007, and they were only released after Seoul promised to remove soldiers from the US-led mission.

Among. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.