Misinformation spreads online under the guise of satire.

Hoaxes about celebrities, politicians, and anyone else propagate swiftly on the internet. Falsehoods labeled as satire, on the other hand, can get past social media corporations’ safeguards, allowing people to benefit from peddling fiction as fact.

Bill Gates has been imprisoned for child trafficking, Tom Hanks has been executed by the US military, and Pope Francis has declared that a Covid-19 vaccine is required to reach paradise.

These false accusations came from pieces on websites that stated that they were satirical.

The issue is that a large number of people trust them. The claims go viral in some situations and are never refuted online or in the minds of those who read and shared them.

According to Claire Wardle, co-founder and executive director of First Draft, a coalition that studies online trust and misinformation, satire and parody tags may be used to avoid social media site moderation.

“We see malicious actors and disinformation agents classifying their work as satire,” Wardle told AFP, “knowing full well that it will be shared without the satirical designation.”

Platforms are caught in a bind because satire has traditionally been regarded as a crucial component of political discourse, with the US constitution tacitly protecting it.

Using the satirical tag might help someone avoid being degraded by Facebook’s algorithm and, in some situations, dodge fact-checkers’ scrutiny.

Wardle explained that separating true satire from content produced by people “who label their information as satire and know it’s likely to do harm” has become “a purposeful approach to make money or create discord.”

PolitiFact, a fact-checking operation run by the Poynter Institute, discovered more than 100 websites distributing political humor out of context during the 2020 US election campaign, calling it “a popular approach for misinformers who seek to make money online.”

The Gates and Hanks hoaxes came from a website called “Real Raw News,” which has been fact-checked by AFP multiple times and states that its content is “for informational, educational, and entertainment reasons” and features “humor, parody, and satire.”

Another recent social media post stated that Walt Disney’s body was cryogenically preserved following his death in 1966, and that an attempt would be made to resuscitate him. Daily News Reported, which bills itself as “a fictitious satire newspaper and humor website,” broke the story. According to R. Kelly Garrett, an Ohio State University professor of communications, social media users have a hard time distinguishing between fact and parody.

