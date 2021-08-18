Mirror: Hong Kong’s Boy Band Brings Joy And Local Pride

Hundreds of people are screaming and chanting in the center of a Hong Kong shopping mall. This isn’t, however, a recent democracy demonstration.

Instead, the audience has assembled for the latest boy band craze sweeping the struggling metropolis, where many are looking for a happy escape as well as a source of local pride.

Edan Lui, one of the 12 members of the local band Mirror, who have taken Hong Kong by storm, has came to promote an animated children’s film running in local cinemas.

As he enters the platform, a glass-shattering shout erupts, and the placard-waving audience bursts in applause.

Chan Yuk-kwai, 74, was one of the ecstatic admirers who chose not to inform her daughter that she would be spending her Saturday attempting to catch a glimpse of a man her grandson’s age.

Chan acknowledged that Cantonese opera was basically the only music she listened to until recently, but Mirror sparked something new in her.

She’s spent months eating anything she can get her hands on about the band, frequently spamming family chat groups with selfies whenever she sees a billboard showing the band’s uniformly attractive members.

“This uptick is a miracle,” she exclaimed, contrasting Mirror-exhilaration mania’s with months of bleak political and coronavirus news.

She went on to say, “They are my source of positive energy and happiness.”

Hong Kong has had a difficult time in recent years.

Huge anti-government protests erupted in the city in 2019, prompting a crackdown in which Beijing moved quickly to remake the financial center in its own authoritarian image.

For the majority of the epidemic, the city was likewise cut off from the rest of the globe, and it has just recently recovered from its worst recession in decades.

Mirror provides much-needed comfort as well as hope that the city’s Cantonese culture is still alive and well.

Hong Kong used to produce pop performers that were adored by fans all across Asia.

However, in recent decades, Chinese mainland and Taiwanese pop singers singing in Mandarin, as well as the meteoric rise of South Korean K-pop, have eclipsed it.

Since the celebrity male artists of the mid-1990s, called the “Four Heavenly Kings” by the local press, Mirror has been the most successful Cantonese pop act.

Their official Facebook fan page has 140,000 followers, but a parody page named “My Wife Married Mirror and Ruined My Marriage” has more than double that number.

"At a time when society is feeling oppressed, people's understanding of the importance of supporting local causes has grown.