Mikel Merino of Real Sociedad says, “I Like To Think I’m One Of The Best.”

“He’s the best player in the league,” Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil declared in September after his team beat Granada to move into third place in La Liga, three points behind Real Madrid.

He wasn’t referring to the league’s leading scorer, Karim Benzema, or Luka Modric, the league’s sole remaining Ballon d’Or winner.

He wasn’t referring to one of Barcelona’s bright young stars, such as Ansu Fati or Pedri, or even the 34-year-old Luis Suarez, who had just won the title for Atletico Madrid a few months previously.

And if there was any doubt that he had been carried away by the pleasure of triumph, Imanol pounded home the point a month later.

He said, “I said it before, and I’ll tell it again in case it’s not clear.”

“Mikel Merino is La Liga’s top player.”

Real Sociedad had moved above Real Madrid by then, with a win over Osasuna putting them on top of the table for the fourth week in a row.

Merino, 25, remained still with his palms raised after scoring the game’s first goal, paying tribute to the club from his hometown of Pamplona, which gave him his professional debut when he was 18 years old.

Merino had previously played for Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United before returning to Real Sociedad three years ago. This season, the midfielder has been the standout player in a team that has undoubtedly been the season’s narrative.

Is he convinced that he is Spain’s top player?

“Every year I feel better and more important,” Merino told AFP. “To be honest, I feel like – well, I’m not going to say the greatest in La Liga – but I like to think I’m one of the best.” “If you don’t have that confidence, how do you expect to improve?” If Merino, Real Sociedad’s left-footed, slaloming number eight, can overcome a calf ailment in time to face Modric, Casemiro, and Toni Kroos on Saturday, Imanol’s praise will be tested.

Real Madrid have gained a seven-point lead at the top of La Liga, but Real Sociedad, who are currently in third place, have seemed as likely as anyone to keep up, and now have the chance to do so at the Reale Arena.

“We don’t care if we’re number one or number two right now,” Merino added.

"We don't care if we're number one or number two right now," Merino added.

"There are always moments when your legs operate better or your mind is clearer, therefore a horrible streak will happen," says the author.