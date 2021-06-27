Mike Lindell Reiterates Accusation That BBB’s MyPillow Downgrade Was Caused by Trump Support, Not Customer Complaints

Mike Lindell, the founder and CEO of MyPillow, said on Friday that one of the country’s top private business certification groups is politically “crooked” for revoking his company’s accreditation purely due to his support for former President Donald Trump.

Lindell promoted his rags-to-riches book, What are the Odds: From Crack Addict to CEO, on former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon’s right-wing TV show. Lindell made his latest unsubstantiated charge of corruption against the Better Business Bureau (BBB), alleging that the Virginia-based organization turned its back on MyPillow after he went “all in” for Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

“It was the corrupt Better Business Bureau that lowered my grade from an A+ to an F. Still, a F is amazing, people,” Lindell stated on the Real America’s Voice network’s broadcast of Bannon’s War Room show.

Mike Lindell claims that when he went all in for Trump in 2016, MyPillow’s BBB rating dropped from an A+ to an F. pic.twitter.com/GZjhd3x9c1

June 25, 2021 — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes)

The nonprofit Better Business Bureau (BBB) removed Lindell’s MyPillow firm and goods’ previous certification in December 2016, and downgraded MyPillow’s official rating from a “A” to a “F.” Consumer complaints and a series of fraudulent “buy one, get one free” commercials featuring Lindell personally prompted the BBB’s Minnesota and North Dakota divisions to degrade the company.

In 2016, a BBB official stated that customers had complained about MyPillow’s website promoting a buy one, get one free bargain for $89.97. Customers may, however, buy one MyPillow for $49.99 at other second-hand stores. Barb Grieman, Senior Vice President of the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota, verified to USA Today in 2016 that MyPillow had gone from an A-plus to a F in a short period of time.

According to Consumer Reports from 2016, Lindell had sold more than 25 million pillows across the US at the time.

“By becoming accredited, you commit to observe and adhere to the BBB guidelines as well as our advertising policy, which explicitly says… A BOGO [buy one, get one free]or other deep discount cannot be made a continuous deal. This is a condensed version of the information.