Migrants Hide In EU Border Forest, Tired And Afraid

Hadi, a 19-year-old Iraqi, prepared to spend a freezing night in the forest in southeast Poland after crossing the EU border from Belarus, his hands quivering with anxiety and exhaustion.

The teenager told AFP on Thursday, a few kilometers into Poland, that he was making the voyage for the third time after being ordered back into Belarus twice in recent weeks by Polish border police.

Hadi, one of thousands of migrants, largely from the Middle East, who have crossed or attempted to cross the 400-kilometer (249-mile) border since August, claimed he was instructed not to return by border authorities.

Ylva Johansson, the EU Commissioner for Home Affairs, was scheduled to visit Warsaw on Thursday to discuss the situation with Poland’s interior minister.

‘Don’t come back here,’ they warned as they shoved us back. Return to Belarus!” Hadi, who was wearing a pink hat with the word “LOVED” on it, agreed.

“I am tired and concerned,” he remarked, shivering in his sleeping bag on the forest floor, hidden from border guards by shrubs.

Hadi spoke alongside two Iraqi friends who accompanied him on the trek, Ali and Ameer, who declined to provide their surnames for fear of retaliation.

Ameer sported a glittering baseball cap while Ali wore a multi-colored bandana and had tattoos on his neck.

All three are members of Iraq’s marginalized LGBTQ population, who claim they were harassed after marching in support of homosexual rights in the country.

“They started threatening us a few months after the protests,” Hadi claimed, adding that he had “lived for a year in hiding” in Iraq.

Belarus is suspected by the EU of orchestrating the flow into Poland as a form of retribution for EU sanctions, while the leadership has blamed the West.

Thousands of Polish troops have been deployed to the border, a razor-wire fence has been constructed, and a three-month state of emergency has been declared along the border, prohibiting journalists and humanitarian workers from entering.

Amnesty International and other NGOs have accused the government of blocking refugees from filing asylum requests and sending them back over the border in “pushbacks.”

Last week, when asked about the protests, Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik only indicated that Poland was utilizing “all legal means” to secure its border.

Many migrants have become trapped in a horrific back-and-forth across forests, trapped between Polish soldiers on one side and Belarusians on the other.

So far, five people have perished.

The Polish government also intends to modify the law in this regard.