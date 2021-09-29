Migrants from Haiti struggle to make a new life in Mexico.

Migrants from Haiti who were turned away at the US border are adjusting to life in Mexico, where crime, a lack of jobs, and issues acquiring paperwork are sapping their spirits.

On Friday, the US stated that the last of the migrants camped illegally beneath a bridge on the Texas side of the border had either fled or been removed, with many being returned to Haiti.

Hours later, Haitian migrants on the Mexican side of the border abandoned another temporary campsite in Ciudad Acuna.

Their departure, however, was far from the end of a crisis that has seen tens of thousands of Haitians arrive in Mexico in the hopes of reaching the United States since August.

Other towns in northeast Mexico, such as Monterrey, are seeing rising inflows of migrants fleeing poverty and violence in their home countries or declining possibilities in South American countries where they emigrated years ago.

“We Haitians wish to immigrate to the United States so that our families can live better lives, but the immigration authorities refuse to let anyone in. That’s why we’re here,” Joseph Yorel, 34, said to AFP in a Monterrey shelter.

While his refugee application is being processed, he has decided to stay in Mexico with his wife and seven-month-old kid.

“I have no problem staying here if I can find a job that allows me to live in Mexico and support my family,” he added.

Yorel and his family crossed a dozen nations on their way to Mexico, including the Darien Gap, a lawless region of jungle between Colombia and Panama.

At least 19,000 Haitians have been stranded at the Colombia-Panama border, hoping to emulate his success.

Thousands more are waiting for documents to let them to continue north in the southern Mexican city of Tapachula.

Finding a work is difficult even in Monterrey, one of Mexico’s most industrialized towns.

“My cousin looked for job for the entire day. Yorel pointed to a nearby building and said, “I contacted the company over there for a job, but they told me there aren’t any.”

With the help of volunteer lawyers, the migrants are asking for refugee status, but the procedure might take months.

According to spokesman Jose Salinas, the Casa Indi hostel in Monterrey has seen an increase in arrivals over the last week and now provides support to roughly 2,000 migrants, predominantly Haitians.

He added, “This is just the tip of the iceberg.”

“We expect a lot more people to come from Tapachula since it’s a time bomb there. Not. Brief News from Washington Newsday.