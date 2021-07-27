Microsoft’s earnings are boosted by cloud and business services.

Microsoft announced a profit increase in the most recent quarter on Tuesday, maintaining solid momentum from faster gains in cloud computing during the pandemic.

Profits increased by 47% to $16.5 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter, while sales increased by 21% to $46.2 billion.

Microsoft Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella stated, “We are inventing throughout the technology stack to help enterprises generate unprecedented levels of tech intensity across their business.”

“Our results show that when we execute well and meet customers’ needs in differentiating ways in large and growing markets, we generate growth, as we’ve seen in our commercial cloud – and in new franchises we’ve built, such as gaming, security, and LinkedIn, all of which have surpassed $10 billion in annual revenue in the last three years.”

Microsoft’s Office business products and cloud services saw a 20% gain in revenue, while its LinkedIn professional social network saw a 46% increase in revenue.

Microsoft increased revenue from its “intelligent cloud” division by 30%, a critical segment for the corporation as it shifts its focus from consumer to enterprise services.

According to Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, “the company continues to be a big beneficiary of this trend on its flagship Azure/Office 365 franchise” amid a migration to cloud computing and a hybrid work trend.

In after-hours trading, Microsoft shares fell by 2.8 percent.