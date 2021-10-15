Microsoft’s Delicate Castle In China: Windows, Gates, And A Firewall

Microsoft, which will shut down its career-oriented social network LinkedIn in China, is one of the few US tech behemoths to have had some success there.

Despite the communist country’s extensive censorship, the software giant has managed to keep its business afloat in China by adhering to rigorous local restrictions.

The technology and gaming company’s operations in the world’s second-largest economy are summarized here.

In 1992, Microsoft established its largest research and development center outside of the United States in China. In China, it employs approximately 6,200 employees.

Despite Beijing’s previous promises to develop its own operating system, the Windows operating system is utilized on the great majority of computers in China. However, the company’s success has a drawback: its software is widely pirated.

According to Microsoft president Brad Smith, the crucial Chinese market, which is particularly restrictive for international enterprises, represents a drop in the ocean of the company’s operations, accounting for only 1.8 percent of its turnover.

Bing, a search engine developed by Microsoft, is one of the few foreign search engines running in China, however it lags significantly behind local competitors Baidu and Sogou, which dominate the industry.

In the view of many Chinese people, Microsoft founder Bill Gates has long symbolized a paradigm of success, and his books are bestsellers in the country.

On a state visit to the United States in 2015, President Xi Jinping paid a visit to the company’s headquarters, where he met Gates and his wife.

In Beijing, the 65-year-old has the status of a head of state as the leader of his philanthropic Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Xi wrote Gates a letter in February 2020, thanking him for his assistance during the coronavirus outbreak.

In the sake of stability, China censors any subjects deemed politically sensitive, and internet titans are pressured to remove unwelcome content online.

China’s “great firewall” has blocked American companies Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, as well as Wikipedia and several other foreign media, for refusing to comply with Beijing’s tough standards.

The corporation hasn’t always had it easy, with Bing being temporarily pulled offline in 2019 — leading to speculation that the search engine had been disabled by censors.

For years, Microsoft used a local joint company to operate its professional LinkedIn network in the country while adhering to censorship rules.

However, on Thursday, it announced that LinkedIn would be shutting down in China, citing a “difficult operating climate” and “increased compliance requirements.”

