Michael Steinhardt: Who Is He? Billionaire is barred from purchasing antiques for the rest of his life.

In a deal reached Monday with Manhattan District prosecutors, billionaire businessman Michael Steinhardt agreed to hand over 180 stolen antiques and accept a lifelong ban from collecting further artifacts.

Approximately $70 million worth of valuables were robbed and unlawfully trafficked, according to an inquiry that began in February 2017.

“While Steinhardt’s decades-long disregard for peoples’ rights to their own sacred treasures is appalling, the interests of justice prior to indictment and trial favor a resolution that ensures that a substantial portion of the damage to world cultural heritage will be undone, once and for all,” said District Attorney Cyrus Vance in a press release.

As part of the agreement, Steinhardt will not face criminal prosecution.

Bulgaria, Egypt, Greece, Iraq, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Syria, and Turkey would get many of the stolen treasures. The Stag’s Head Rhyton, a drinking jug from 400 B.C. valued at $3.5 million, was one of the items on display.

“These priceless treasures were considered by Steinhardt as simply commodities — things to gather and own.” “He failed to recognize that these artifacts represent the heritage of cultures all throughout the world from which they were taken, sometimes during periods of turmoil and upheaval,” HIS New York Acting Special Agent in Charge Ricky Patel said.

Steinhardt, 81, was born in New York and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School with a bachelor’s degree. In 1967, he formed the hedge fund Steinhardt Partners, which he closed in 1995. Steinhardt was previously referred to as “Wall Street’s greatest trader” by a Forbes writer. His net worth is $1.2 billion, according to Forbes.

From 2002 to 2008, Steinhardt aided in the funding of the New York Sun, a daily newspaper that ran from 2002 to 2008. Birthright Israel, a charity that funds Jewish Americans’ heritage journeys to Israel, was co-founded by him.

In 2019, New York University hired a law firm to look into whether Steinhardt, who founded the school of education, had participated in inappropriate sexual conduct with students, teachers, or staff.

Steinhardt refuted the accusations, claiming that any remarks he made were done in fun.