Michael Spavor, a Canadian, was sentenced to 11 years in prison in China for spying.

After finding him guilty of spying in a case his country has decried as politically motivated, a Chinese court sentenced Canadian businessman Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison on Wednesday.

After Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada on a US extradition request in 2018, Spavor and fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig were jailed on trumped-up accusations, according to Ottawa.

China accuses Canada of politicizing court proceedings, and relations between the two nations are at an all-time low.

Spavor “was convicted of spying and illegally revealing state secrets,” according to a statement from Dandong’s Intermediate People’s Court.

“He was given an 11-year sentence.”

The Spavor decision comes only one day after a Chinese court upheld the death penalty for another Canadian citizen convicted of narcotics trafficking.

Spavor and Kovrig, a former diplomat, were charged with spying in June of last year, and their trials were held in March of this year.

Since their arrest, the two have had almost no contact with the outside world.

After a nine-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, virtual consular visits were resumed in October.

Spavor’s three-hour hearing in Dandong in March was closed to Canadian diplomats, but they were present for the verdict and sentencing on Wednesday.

His family has insisted that he is innocent of the charges leveled on him, claiming that as a businessman, he has worked hard to “build constructive ties” between Canada, China, and North Korea.

While Beijing claims the two Canadians’ imprisonment is legal, it refers to Meng’s case as a “purely political incident.”

After nearly three years of legal wrangling and diplomatic posturing, Meng’s extradition proceedings began last week in Vancouver.

The 49-year-old is the daughter of Ren Zhengfei, the founder and CEO of Chinese telecommunications company Huawei.

She is attempting to avoid extradition to the United States, where she is suspected of defrauding HSBC Bank by misrepresenting Huawei’s link with Skycom, a subsidiary that sold communications equipment to Iran.

That agreement put HSBC in trouble, as it put the bank at risk of violating US sanctions on Iran.

Meng, whose legal team denies the allegations and claims the US case is defective, stays in a mansion in Vancouver but is required to wear an ankle bracelet at all times to track her movements.

Her proceedings will conclude on August 20, but no decision on her extradition will be made for some months.

Observers argue that as China seeks power over Canada, the expected verdicts and penalties for both Canadians will follow Meng’s trial.

