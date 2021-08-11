Michael Spavor, a Canadian, was sentenced to 11 years in prison in China for spying.

On Wednesday, a Chinese court sentenced Canadian businessman Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison for spying, a decision that Ottawa promptly decried as politically motivated.

After Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada on a US extradition request in 2018, Spavor and fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig were jailed on trumped-up accusations, according to Ottawa.

China accuses Canada of politicizing court proceedings, and relations between the two nations are at an all-time low.

Spavor “was convicted of spying and illegally revealing state secrets,” according to a statement from Dandong’s Intermediate People’s Court.

“He was given an 11-year sentence.”

The judgment was slammed by the Canadian ambassador to China, who linked it to Meng’s ongoing hearings in Vancouver, as did the upholding of another national’s death sentence on Tuesday.

Dominic Barton told reporters, “I don’t think it’s a coincidence that we’ve heard the judgments in these two cases while that trial is going on.”

“I’m not going to go into depth about that.”

“Thank you for all your support,” Spavor said in a message sent during a consular visit after the sentencing. I’m in a nice mood. “All I want to do now is get home.”

The envoy noted that Spavor has the right to appeal the sentence, which was handed down after prosecutors presented the court with evidence that included images “from airports where one should not take photos and also some photos from various military facilities.”

“We condemn this unfair sentence in the strongest conceivable terms. Michael Sapvor and Michael Kovrig have been detained arbitrarily since the beginning, according to Barton.

“We are displeased… Eleven years is a significant amount of time.”

The Spavor decision comes only one day after a Chinese court upheld the death penalty for another Canadian citizen convicted of narcotics trafficking.

Spavor and Kovrig, a former diplomat, were charged with spying in June of last year, and their trials were held in March of this year.

Since their arrest, the two have had almost no contact with the outside world.

After a nine-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic, virtual consular visits were resumed in October.

Spavor’s three-hour hearing in Dandong in March was closed to Canadian diplomats, but they were present for the verdict and sentencing on Wednesday.

His family has insisted that he is innocent of the charges leveled on him, claiming that as a businessman, he has worked hard to “build constructive ties” between Canada, China, and North Korea.

Spavor arranged cultural tours to Pyongyang, where he met Kim Jong Un and helped to sever the North’s improbable alliance. Brief News from Washington Newsday.