Michael Siebers grew Holidu to a nine-figure company with 30 million monthly users.

Michael Siebers earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science in 2013. He was named one of Forbes’ 30 most significant entrepreneurs under 30 just six years later, in 2019. He is now the CTO of Holidu, a holiday platform that has raised over $120 million in venture finance and has over 30 million monthly website visits.

Prior to co-founding Holidu in 2014, Siebers worked at Zalando as an early team member, where he worked directly with the CTO to scale the company. This strategy paid off, as the CTO went on to become one of Holidu’s first angel investors. Michael Siebers talks about his work in this interview.