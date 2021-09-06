Michael K. Williams, star of “The Wire,” was discovered dead in his New York apartment.

Michael K. Williams, who portrayed Omar Little in the classic show “The Wire,” was found dead in a New York City apartment on Monday, according to authorities. He was 54 years old at the time.

Lieutenant John Grimpel of the New York Police Department told AFP that “he is deceased at an apartment” in Brooklyn.

“With tremendous grief, the family announces the demise of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams,” the actor’s representative said.

Marianna Shafran of Shafran PR issued a statement saying, “They ask for your privacy while grieving this.”

Although no official cause of death was stated, multiple US media outlets reported that law enforcement officials suspected a possible drug overdose.

The Brooklyn native was praised for his part as an armed robber in HBO’s “The Wire,” in which he specialized in robbing heroin dealers in Baltimore.

From 2002 until 2008, the gritty crime thriller became one of television’s most popular dramas, airing for five seasons.

He was well renowned for his portrayal as Albert “Chalky” White in HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire.”

Williams was nominated for Emmys for a number of roles, including this year for his performance in “Lovecraft Country” and in 2015 for his part as the husband of blues artist Bessie Smith in the film “Bessie.”

He was also nominated for “The Night Of” in 2016 and “When They See Us” in 2019, both of which are about a group of young Black guys who were falsely convicted of rape in Central Park in the 1980s.

A facial scar Williams said he obtained during a New York street fight on his 25th birthday, when a man sliced him with a razor, strengthened his character as Omar Little.

In an interview with NPR, he said that his prominent scar actually helped him progress his career, as he went from being a back-up dancer in music videos for musicians like Madonna and George Michael to gaining speaking roles in drama shows playing tough characters.