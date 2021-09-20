Mexico’s lawsuit against US gunmakers is gaining traction.

According to foreign ministry sources, the US federal court hearing Mexico’s complaint against top US arms manufacturers has set deadlines for the case’s initial stages.

The timetable provided by the parties was authorized by a Massachusetts court last week.

According to the ministry statement, “the defendant corporations will have until November 22, 2021 to provide their response to the Mexican complaint and oppose the legal defenses they think pertinent.”

The Mexican government will then have until January 31, 2022 to answer, while the defendant firms will have until February 28, 2022 to respond.

The procedure should be completed in the first half of next year.

The Mexican government sued nine US gun manufacturers and two distributors, including Smith & Wesson, Beretta, Colt, Glock, Century Arms, Ruger, and Barrett, in early August, for what it called a “negligent and unlawful” trade that supports drug trafficking and bloodshed on its soil.

According to the Mexican government, 70-90 percent of the firearms found at crime scenes in Mexico were transported from the United States.

The complaint, which was filed two weeks after it was filed and was unprecedented in the bilateral relationship between the two countries, was accepted by the US legal system.

The lawsuit demands restitution for the harm caused by the companies’ alleged “negligent practices,” as well as the establishment of proper rules to “monitor and sanction” arms dealers.

Since December 2006, when the administration of then-President Felipe Calderon initiated a controversial military anti-drug operation, Mexico, which has a population of 126 million people, has been beset by widespread fatal violence.

According to government statistics, more than 300,000 people have been killed in Mexico since then, the majority by firearms and in drug-related incidents.

Weapons sales in Mexico are strictly regulated, making them nearly impossible to get legally.