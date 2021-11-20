Mexico’s Indigenous Fashion Fair Fights Plagiarism.

Mexico is combatting what it calls “indigenous textile plagiarism” by bringing together traditional craftspeople and multinational designers for a discourse aimed at making the fashion business more egalitarian.

The cultural ministry is hosting the “Original” fair this weekend at the Los Pinos former presidential house in Mexico City, which will bring together dozens of indigenous weavers and other artisans.

Fashion parades imitating indigenous pride marches run alongside an open-air market offering garments and accessories like the huipil, a traditional white cotton shirt with intricately embroidered motifs.

The purpose is to put an end to what Mexico’s socialist government calls “cultural appropriation” of indigenous communities’ themes, embroideries, and colors by international fashion houses.

“Plagiarism is not a compliment.” At the fair’s opening, Culture Minister Alejandra Frausto declared, “Theft is not the fruit of genius.”

She chastised “modern-day pirates” who “steal anything they want and label it as any kind of commerce.”

After Frausto demanded an explanation for Marant’s usage of traditional Purepecha motifs in her collection, she received an apology from the French designer Isabel Marant a year ago.

Major clothing retailers, such as Zara and Mango, have received similar complaints.

Future designs, according to Marant, would properly “pay homage to our sources of inspiration.”

At the Mexico City expo, a representative from her company, as well as one for Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, were scheduled to interact directly with indigenous craftspeople.

Two young Parisian designers met with Ignacio Netzahualcoyotl and his colleague Christian Janat at their workshop in the state of Tlaxcala, east of Mexico City, on Friday.

Afterward, Netzahualcoyotl observed, “Plagiarism is the result of a lack of communication.”

“We demand that our work be adequately compensated,” he continued.

After exhibiting his fabric to the two Parisians, he said, “The price must take into consideration the design, the patterns, the number of hours worked.”

“We want to reach an agreement with the craftspeople with whom we will collaborate,” said Theophile Delaeter, a French designer who co-founded the Calher Delaeter brand with his Franco-Mexican co-founder Alonso Calderon Hernandez.

At the event, indigenous artists complained about seeing replicas of their fabric on the internet.

“We clashed a few months ago when we discovered a computer-reproduced huipil,” Candy Margarita de la Cruz Santiago, a teenage weaver from Oaxaca, stated.

To address the issue, legal steps are being implemented.

To address the issue, legal steps are being implemented.