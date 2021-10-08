Mexico: The US ‘Wall’ in the Way of Migrants

Mexico is adopting a tough stance against unlawful immigration, including thousands of Haitian asylum applicants, as the United States turns away migrants at its southern border.

According to the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance, from January to September, 90,314 asylum requests were filed in Mexico, which will welcome US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for talks on Friday.

In comparison, the number of applications for refugee status in Mexico fell to 70,406 in 2019 and 41,059 in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

Hondurans, as usual, make up the highest proportion of applicants this year, with 31,884 applications, much outnumbering Haitians, whose number has risen dramatically, from 5,954 in 2020 to 26,007 in 2021.

According to Jose Miguel Vivanco, director of Human Rights Watch’s Americas division, Mexico has deported 54,000 migrants so far in 2021.

Thousands of migrants on their way to the United States are stranded in the overcrowded southern city of Tapachula, where some have been waiting months for documents to avoid deportation.

Several migrant caravans trying the voyage from Tapachula to the United States have been broken up in recent weeks, alarming rights campaigners.

Last month, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador stated that the country cannot become a “migrant camp.”

His warning came after tens of thousands of Haitian migrants, many of whom had previously lived in South America, arrived in the United States in recent months.

While most Haitians remain hopeful of crossing the US-Mexico border, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard has stated that Mexico could award 13,255 Haitians refugee status.

“We Haitians want to get to the United States so that our families may have a better life, but the immigration authorities won’t let anyone through,” Joseph Yorel told AFP in a shelter near Monterrey, in the northern state of Mexico.

“I have no problem living here if I can find a job that allows me to live in Mexico and support my family,” said the 34-year-old, who went overland from Chile with his wife and kid.

The Haitians must wait with bated breath to discover if they will be allowed to remain.

On Wednesday, Mexico flew 129 Haitian migrants back to Port-au-Prince, the second such flight since late September.

The repatriation flights have been described as voluntary by Mexican immigration authorities, who have committed to safeguard migrant rights.

Witnesses reported the Haitians protested before leaving Chiapas, in the southern state of Mexico, on Wednesday.

According to HRW’s Vivanco and video evidence, one man attempted to jump from the plane’s boarding bridge.

Lopez Obrador has called on the US to invest in economic growth.