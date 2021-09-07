Mexico Metro Crash Was Caused by Beam and Bolt Flaws, According to Probe.

The elevated track collapsed due to buckling of beams and difficulties with fasteners, according to an examination into the Mexico City metro catastrophe that killed 26 people.

The May 3 tragedy, in which an overpass gave way, causing a passenger train to collapse, has sparked furious demands for justice from the victims’ families.

In an initial assessment issued in June, the Norwegian engineering firm DNV, which was contracted by the authorities to investigate the causes, blamed the disaster on a structural failure.

The business stated the collapse “occurred as a result of buckling of the north and south beams” and “causing part of the elevated section to lose its composite structure” in its final technical assessment released Tuesday.

This resulted in cracks, which “further decreased the structure’s ability to support the strain,” according to the report.

Poorly welded, missing, and misaligned bolts were discovered throughout the inquiry.

According to the assessment, mechanical and design flaws could have contributed to the beams collapsing.

Since its opening in 2012, the city’s newest metro line has been beset with issues.

According to Mexico City works chief Jesus Esteva, an independent report with an investigation of the accident’s core causes will be revealed at some point in the future.

Two of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s closest political friends, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum and Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, have been caught up in the aftermath of the tragedy.

One of the world’s wealthiest men, Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, is also facing scrutiny over the disaster because one of his companies was engaged in the building of the part that fell.

According to Lopez Obrador, Slim has agreed to pay for its rehabilitation, but has dismissed claims that the line had problems in its original design.