Mexico is promoting indigenous peoples as it seeks to erase the memory of Christopher Columbus.

Tuesday is a national holiday in Spain, commemorating Christopher Columbus’ “discovery” of the Americas in 1492.

Authorities in Mexico, on the other hand, refer to the “Day of the Pluricultural Nation.”

A statue of Columbus is at the center of a national debate in Mexico about state “indigenismo,” or the idea of giving indigenous peoples a larger role in society.

It’s been a year since the Genoese admiral’s statue was taken from the plaza in Mexico City that bears his name.

Feminists have replaced it with a statue of a woman with her fist clinched, pointing to the glass and steel skyscrapers of Paseo de la Reforma, the vast avenue that epitomizes Mexican capitalism.

The square has been renamed “the place of women who battle.”

Columbus is not going back to his pedestal.

According to the city’s mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, a supporter of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, he will be replaced by an indigenous woman from the Olmec culture, which flourished from 1,500 to 400 BC.

According to Sheinbaum, who is the granddaughter of Jewish migrants who left Europe in the twentieth century, the new statue is designed to reflect five centuries of “indigenous resistance.”

“It can’t return to its original location,” historian Federico Navarrete told AFP.

“It makes no sense to try to impose this colonialist, racist narrative.”

In Mexico, pro-indigenous policy has its critics, with some arguing that symbolic gestures are fine but that concrete policy choices in favor of indigenous people would achieve more.

The six-meter-tall figure, constructed in 1877 by French sculptor Charles Cordier, is undergoing restoration before being relocated to the affluent Polanco area.

It’s part of a program of acknowledging the trauma imposed on indigenous people five centuries ago by invading Europeans.

Mexico’s government asked earlier this year that Spain, one of its most important economic partners, and the Vatican “apologize” for the brutality perpetrated on the country’s “original peoples” during the Spanish invasion.

In a letter to the episcopate read by Lopez Obrador on September 27, the day Mexico commemorated its 200th anniversary of independence from Spain, Pope Francis acknowledged the invaders’ “sins” in Mexico.

In Spain, though, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's center-left administration sat silent as the right-wing opposition raged.