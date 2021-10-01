Mexico Is Considering Using Its State Monopoly To Tap The Lithium Rush.

Mexico’s government announced Friday that it intends to establish a state monopoly in the discovery and mining of lithium, a critical component in the creation of electric vehicle batteries.

The idea is part of a constitutional change plan presented to the lower chamber of Congress by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Future concessions to harvest strategic minerals, like as lithium, will not be handed to private companies if the bill is approved, according to Interior Minister Adan Lopez.

“The state will be in charge of mineral discovery and production,” he stated.

According to the government, eight lithium exploration concessions already awarded will stay valid as long as the firms make the necessary progress toward starting production.

Lithium is mostly mined in Australia and South America, with China controlling the majority of the supply chain.

The metal’s deposits are mostly located in Sonora, Mexico’s northernmost state, where drug traffickers and other organized crime gangs operate.

The chase for lithium and other metals used to build electric batteries has been dubbed a 21st century “gold rush” by the British-based Faraday Institution, which specializes in battery research.

Despite the fact that Mexico has not established a timetable for banning new gasoline and diesel car sales, it is home to assembly factories for major manufacturers such as Ford, GM, and Audi.

Lopez Obrador’s reform plan also aims to strengthen the state-owned Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), reversing the impacts of liberalization, which he claims favored private enterprises.

CFE would gain 54 percent of the Mexican power market as a result of the reforms, compared to 46 percent for the private sector.

Lopez Obrador stated that the measure was made to defend CFE’s market position and avoid increasing electricity prices, rather than to nationalize the company.

His efforts to increase the government’s participation in the energy sector have alarmed investors and international governments, particularly the US.

Environmentalists rejoiced when a judge rejected electricity regulations agreed by parliament in March, which they considered as a huge setback in the transition to renewable energy.