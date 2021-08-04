Mexico has filed a lawsuit against gun manufacturers in the United States, alleging that they are involved in arms trafficking.

According to the government, Mexico filed a case in a Boston court on Wednesday against major US gunmakers over illicit cross-border arms transfers that feed endemic bloodshed.

At a press conference, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said, “We are going to win the trial and we are going to substantially cut illicit arms trafficking to Mexico.”

Smith & Wesson, Beretta, Colt, Glock, Century Arms, Ruger, and Barrett are among the firms listed in the lawsuit.

According to Mexican police, they produce more than two-thirds of the over half a million guns illegally imported into the country each year.

The American gun industry gains millions of dollars each year on the flow of arms.

According to Ebrard, the complaint seeks damages for the firms’ “negligent actions” as well as the development of suitable procedures to “monitor and sanction” arms dealers.

Since 2006, when the military was sent to combat drug trafficking, the Latin American country has experienced over 300,000 deaths, the most of which have been blamed on criminal gangs.

According to the Mexican authorities, illegally trafficked guns from the United States were used in almost 17,000 homicides in 2019.