Mexicans have joined a bid for Covid compensation from China, according to the World Health Organization.

Jaime Michaus, devastated by his daughter’s death from Covid-19, joined hundreds of Mexicans seeking compensation from China and the World Health Organization, despite doubts and skepticism about their chances of success.

Michaus admitted, “I’m still not sure if I did the right thing.”

“I have mixed feelings because it appears that I’m profiting from the death of my daughter,” he said, who died in July at the age of 25 and left behind a month-old baby.

“No amount of money will bring her back, but I’m doing it for my granddaughter’s future,” the 63-year-old retiree told AFP, predicting a 50 percent chance of winning.

Michaus recently signed an international legal claim against China and the WHO, which was promoted by Poplavsky International Law Offices in Buenos Aires.

On social media in Mexico, the company woos potential clients with the slogan: “Have you ever had Covid? Understand your legal rights.” “These lawsuits are being filed as a result of both China and the WHO’s carelessness in the management of Covid-19,” Poplavsky’s representative in Mexico, Denisse Gonzalez, told AFP.

The firm, which has offices in Latin America, the United States, and Dubai, claims to have also signed up claimants from Colombia and Argentina, though Gonzalez did not specify how many.

Millions of dollars in claims have been presented to the United Nations in Geneva, alleging infringement of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

According to Gonzalez, they are seeking financial compensation ranging from $200,000 for becoming ill with Covid-19 to $800,000 in the event of death.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised the organization’s quick response to the first coronavirus epidemic on Wednesday, saying the organization’s health emergency system “quickly sprung into action.”

Since its discovery in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019, the coronavirus has killed over 5.4 million people around the world.

Mexico has reported approximately 300,000 deaths from Covid-19, one of the greatest tolls in the world, as well as more than 3.95 million verified cases.

“I’d never had high blood pressure before, and now it fluctuates, which is dangerous,” said a 35-year-old gas station worker who is also seeking compensation after contracting the virus.

“In one ear, I was left with ringing. My vision was also hazy, and I needed to put on glasses “The woman, who did not want to be identified, said

Poplavsky stated that a part of any payout will be used to cover company fees.

Poplavsky stated that a part of any payout will be used to cover company fees.

Michaus remained tight-lipped about the proportion he'd agreed to.