MeTL Bajaj Expands Operations in Dar es Salaam with New Service Hub

MeTL Bajaj has launched its fifth integrated 3S (Sales, Service, and Spares) facility in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, as part of its ongoing strategy to cater to the growing commuter transport sector in East Africa. The new facility, located in Tanzania’s commercial hub, is set to enhance the efficiency of three-wheeler operators by reducing vehicle downtime, a crucial issue for the booming informal transport market in the region.

Strategic Move to Boost Urban Mobility

The newly opened center focuses on servicing the Bajaj RE 4S models, the widely recognized yellow and green tuk-tuks that are integral to the daily transport of millions of Tanzanians. This marks an important step towards the formalization of East Africa’s informal transport sector, similar to trends seen in neighboring Kenya’s boda boda economy. With urbanization continuing to rise in Dar es Salaam, MeTL Bajaj aims to capture a significant portion of the market, offering a one-stop solution for sales, repairs, and spare parts.

In a statement, MeTL Bajaj CEO Ashish Joshi emphasized that the three-wheelers are critical to urban mobility in East Africa. He noted that the new facility would help reduce the downtime of these vehicles, thus boosting operators’ efficiency and livelihoods. As Adam Nassoro, a Bajaj driver from Gongolamboto, shared, the closer proximity of the service center means less time spent traveling for repairs and more time on the road, directly impacting daily earnings.

Economic and Social Impact

The 3S facility is designed to provide a showroom, a workshop, and a warehouse for spare parts, consolidating key services in one location. This “one-stop-shop” model is becoming a standard across East Africa, helping to combat the influx of counterfeit parts that can undermine vehicle reliability. By ensuring access to genuine parts and swift diagnostics, MeTL Bajaj is looking to build strong brand loyalty in a competitive environment.

With thousands of young men relying on three-wheelers for their livelihood, the opening of the new hub is expected to have a direct positive economic impact. Reduced vehicle breakdowns mean more trips per day, leading to increased take-home pay for operators. The expansion is also aligned with the city’s growth, where demand for reliable last-mile transport solutions is anticipated to increase.

MeTL Bajaj’s investment signals its long-term commitment to supporting the growth of the informal transport sector in Dar es Salaam and beyond. With this new facility, the company aims to remain a key player in the region’s dynamic transport ecosystem.