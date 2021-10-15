Metal prices have risen as energy costs have risen.

As surging energy prices decrease their production, a key index monitoring the pricing of industrial metals such as aluminum, copper, and zinc has reached new highs.

The London Metal Exchange Index hit an all-time high of 4,623.4 points on Thursday.

It’s a 35 percent increase for the LME index since the beginning of the year, and it’s more than double from March 2020, when the coronavirus outbreak hit the world.

“Rising oil and gas prices are putting pressure on energy-intensive businesses once again, compelling them to restrict production in the face of spiraling costs and supply constraints,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at traders CMC Markets UK.

As countries reopen after pandemic lockdowns, Europe’s benchmark gas price has more than tripled in just a few months, while oil futures have risen by almost a third since late August.

Electricity costs have also risen sharply, prompting Nyrstar, a Belgian zinc and other base metals producer, to slash production at three European smelters by up to 50% this week, blaming “the jump in energy prices.”

Zinc’s price has risen by a quarter in just one week, to $3,944 per tonne, a 14-year record.

Zinc, which is used to galvanize other metals, has risen due to a reduction in Chinese output, according to analysts, who also point to a drop in LME stockpiles of the metal over the previous six months that shows no signs of slowing.

The price of aluminum, which is widely utilized in the transportation and construction industries, is also rising.

The metal touched 13-year highs this week, at $3,215 per tonne, and is less than $200 from its all-time high set in 2008.

According to Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann, “energy contributes for roughly 40% of the costs of making aluminum.”

Tin, which is used to make cellphones, reached an all-time high of $37,500 a tonne on Friday.

Meanwhile, the price of a tonne of copper has risen beyond $10,000 for the first time since May, when it hit a new high of $10,747.50 a tonne.

Nickel and lead have also seen significant advances this week.

“The spike in metal prices could continue next week,” Oanda analyst Edward Moya told AFP, “since the looming global energy crisis has prompted several producers to reduce output.”

Meanwhile, soaring prices are fueling “inflationary pressures in the metal space, which will become a major impediment for the global economic recovery,” according to him.