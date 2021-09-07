Merkel’s track record is mixed as she takes the wheel at the last IAA show.

No German leader’s schedule would be complete without a stop at the venerable IAA car show, which will host Angela Merkel for the final time as chancellor on Tuesday.

However, as Germany struggles to adapt its flagship industry to the electric and digital revolution, the biennial celebration of all things automotive is steeped in controversy this year.

Merkel, who is stepping down from politics following a September 26 election, has been a frequent visitor to the show during her 16 years in power, gaining the nickname “car chancellor” for her attempts to protect German automakers from harsher EU pollution standards.

When the exhibition opens to trade visitors on Tuesday in Munich, a new venue as part of efforts to reposition itself as a “mobility expo” with a focus on electric cars, the German leader will deliver a speech.

However, the chancellor is unlikely to arrive in an electric vehicle, as they account for only 2.4 percent of the government’s 25,000-strong fleet, according to official January numbers.

When hybrids and cars that run on clean fuels are factored in, the ratio jumps to 5.6 percent.

Nonetheless, it is a striking reflection of the state’s blind spots in support for Germany’s car sector, which has received billions of euros in recent years but has placed little emphasis on sustainable mobility.

The 2015 “dieselgate” incident signaled the end of the diesel era. That was the year Volkswagen, Germany’s largest automaker, acknowledged to installing unlawful emissions-cheating devices in 11 million vehicles.

Until then, German and other governments favored diesel as a more efficient and environmentally benign alternative to gasoline.

Merkel was enraged by the scandal.

However, her administration in Brussels attempted to postpone the transition to e-mobility by easing down harsher pollution requirements that German carmakers would find difficult to comply with, according to the Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

Even while his firm was attempting to make the move following the pollution crisis, Volkswagen’s CEO accused Merkel’s administration for slowing down the electric revolution by incentivizing diesel engines on the eve of Merkel’s visit.

In an interview with AFP, Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess said, “A vehicle manufacturer cannot undertake this shift (alone) because you need the correct ecosystem.” “If diesel remains inexpensive, no one will buy an electric car; it is impossible,” he stated.

The government’s diesel plan is “depressing and incomprehensible,” according to Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer, director of the University of Duisburg-Center Essen’s for Automotive Research.

