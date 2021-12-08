Merkel walks out of the White House, her gaze fixed on the horizon.

Angela Merkel, the outgoing German chancellor, left power on Wednesday with the same stoicism that had distinguished her 16 years in office, looking straight ahead as her Audi sedan drove out of the chancellery.

“I know you’re starting work with a lot of enthusiasm,” she told her successor, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, only minutes before.

“I hope you will take this role and serve in the greatest interests of our country,” she remarked.

Merkel was there during critical moments of Scholz’s coalition, which included the SPD, Greens, and the liberal FDP, assuming power.

As Scholz was formally elected by parliament, she was sat in the public stands near to former president Joachim Gauck, dressed in her typical blazer-trouser combo, this time in deep blue.

The lower chamber of the Bundestag gave her a two-minute standing ovation, which she reciprocated by standing and waving.

At the conclusion of the ceremony in the chancellery, she hopped into her car to applause from her colleagues, who had given her hiking gear, including walking sticks, for future hikes.

A small crowd had gathered outside the gates, hoping to catch a sight of the experienced leader, who was once dubbed “the most powerful woman in the world.”

“She is the angel of the century,” added Afghanistan’s Souleyman, who described himself as a “huge fan.”

Enrique Velazco, 30, stated, “I came to meet Merkel for the final time.” “She was a symbol of world peace, notably in Europe and Germany. I like her because she’s practical; I’m feeling down today.” Merkel, on the other hand, did not shed a tear, at least not in public.

Little else revealed her emotions, which the mask she was forced to wear due to coronavirus laws may have helped to conceal.

Merkel was sworn in as chancellor on November 22, 2005, succeeding Gerhard Schroeder of the SPD and placing her conservative CDU-CSU combination in charge.

This time, power was transferred in the opposite direction, despite the fact that both parties had highlighted “continuity” so often that one could be forgiven for assuming they were from the same political dynasties.

Merkel, the first chancellor to decline re-election on her own initiative, is retiring from politics after three decades as a member of parliament.

Her popularity has not waned, and analysts believe she could have won a fifth term if she had run.

She has given few hints as to what she plans to do in retirement.