Merkel goes all out for Laschet, despite the fact that her party is down in the polls.

Merkel praised her party’s nominee Armin Laschet as the greatest choice to succeed her on Tuesday, despite surveys showing the gaffe-prone Rhinelander trailing severely ahead of this month’s election.

Laschet, Merkel’s conservative CDU/CSU candidate for chancellor, had been widely seen as the favorite to succeed Merkel as Germany’s next leader, but his popularity has plunged as a result of a series of gaffes.

Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is currently the frontrunner, with his centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) enjoying a late surge in the last weeks before the September 26 election.

“This is a special election, not only because no incumbent chancellor is fighting for re-election for the first time since 1949,” Merkel said before of the vote in what was likely her final statement in parliament.

“It is also a special election because it is a decision on the course of our country in tough times – and who runs this country is not irrelevant,” she explained.

“A CDU/CSU-led federal administration with Armin Laschet as chancellor is the finest option for our country, because his cabinet would represent stability, reliability, moderation, and centrism.”

Merkel, who is stepping down after 16 years in power, did not participate in the selection of a candidate to represent her party in the elections.

However, with the Christian Democrats’ poll ratings at an all-time low, the party is now pressing Merkel and Laschet to make as many joint appearances as possible.

According to a poll conducted by the NTV broadcaster on Tuesday, the conservative alliance has only 19 percent of the vote, with the SPD leading with 25 percent and the Greens — the early favorites in the campaign – with 17 percent.

Merkel’s CDU/CSU coalition gained 33% of the vote in the 2017 election, and she continues to enjoy widespread public support.

Merkel attended a digital summit with Laschet on Monday, and she also accompanied him on a weekend tour of two communities devastated by severe floods in July.

Merkel told reporters in North Rhine-Westphalia, where Laschet is the regional premier, that he is “managing Germany’s largest state extremely successfully.”

“Anyone who can lead a state like this can also lead Germany as chancellor,” she said after meeting with local rebuilding officials, adding that her heart was “very much in it” when it came to endorsing him as her successor.

The response of Laschet to the floods in his state was just the beginning.