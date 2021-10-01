Merck’s Covid Pill is praised for reducing hospitalizations by 50%.

Merck announced on Friday that its oral medicine molnupiravir for Covid-19 will be approved in the United States after it was found to cut the probability of newly infected patients being hospitalized by 50%.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a simple tablet to cure the coronavirus has been sought, and Friday’s announcement was heralded as a big step toward that aim.

In a statement, Robert Davis, the company’s CEO and president, said, “With these compelling results, we are optimistic that molnupiravir can become an important drug as part of the worldwide effort to battle the pandemic.”

The interim findings were described as “extremely positive” by Peter Horby, a professor of emerging infectious diseases at the University of Oxford. “A safe, inexpensive, and effective oral antiviral would be a big step forward in the fight against Covid,” he continued.

Experts noted, however, that they would like to examine all of the supporting data, and that if approved, the medicine should be used in addition to, not in place of, extremely effective vaccines.

Merck and its partner Ridgeback Therapeutics analyzed data from 775 patients in a late-stage clinical trial, with nearly half of them receiving either a five-day course of the medication or a placebo.

All of the patients tested positive for Covid-19 and experienced symptoms within five days of being allocated to their groups.

By day 29, 7.3 percent of molnupiravir patients had been admitted to the hospital, compared to 14.1 percent of placebo patients — a relative risk decrease of roughly 50 percent.

In addition, eight people died in the placebo group, but none in the medication group.

The drug’s efficacy was said to hold up against problematic versions, such as Delta, and it had a decent safety profile.

The findings were so strong that an independent data monitoring committee, in collaboration with the FDA, decided to call the experiment off early, possibly because continuing with a placebo arm would be unethical.

Based on these findings, Merck expects to submit an application for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the FDA as soon as feasible, as well as marketing applications to other regulatory authorities across the world.

The medical community was mostly positive, with some cautionary remarks.

“Vaccination is the only way to protect yourself. The dean of Texas Children’s Hospital, Peter Hotez, tweeted, “It’s not a miracle cure, but a companion tool.”

Hotez also warned that if the medicine is misused, the public could be harmed.