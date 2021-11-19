Merck’s Covid Pill Has Been Approved For Emergency Use In The European Union.

As cases spread across Europe, the EU’s drug inspectors backed Merck’s anti-Covid tablet for emergency use ahead of its formal approval and began studying Pfizer’s antiviral medication.

The two medicines developed by the US pharmaceutical behemoths could be a game-changer in the fight against coronavirus, according to studies that suggest they reduce the likelihood of hospitalization and death in high-risk patients.

While the Merck pill has not yet been approved, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) stated it had “provided advice” so that individual nations in the EU’s 27-nation bloc may decide whether to use it in the event of a spike in infections.

The EMA said in a statement that “the drug, which is currently not permitted in the EU, can be used to treat people with Covid-19 who do not require supplementary oxygen and are at elevated risk of developing severe Covid-19.”

“In view of increased rates of infection and deaths due to Covid-19 across the EU, the EMA published this guidance to assist national authorities who may decide on possible early use of the drug prior to marketing authorisation, for example in emergency usage situations.”

According to the EMA, the Merck pill should not be used by pregnant women or women who are not using contraception and may become pregnant.

“These recommendations are being made because laboratory studies in animals have revealed that excessive dosages of (the Merck tablet) can affect the foetus’ growth and development,” it continued.

The pill should be taken as soon as possible after the first signs of Covid, but no later than five days. The EMA recommends taking it for five days after that.

By the end of the year, the Amsterdam-based watchdog hopes to make a formal decision on the Merck pill, also known as molnupiravir.

Separately, the EMA announced that it has begun an assessment of Pfizer’s tablet in order to provide similar guidance.

“EMA is assessing currently available data on the use of Paxlovid, a Pfizer-developed oral therapy for Covid-19,” the EMA stated.

The EMA said it wanted to be able to help national authorities “in the shortest feasible timeframe,” thus a complete “rolling review” for formal approval is scheduled to begin next week.

Both medications are most successful in treating newly infected high-risk patients when administered within days after the commencement of the disease, according to clinical trials.

They are both cheaper and easier to deliver than other antivirals that must be administered intravenously, as well as vaccinations, with a simpler manufacturing process. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.