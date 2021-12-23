Merck’s Covid Pill has been approved by a US regulator.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Merck’s Covid tablet for high-risk individuals on Thursday, a day after Pfizer received approval for a similar drug.

“Today’s approval adds another treatment option for the COVID-19 virus in the form of an orally administered pill,” stated FDA scientist Patrizia Cavazzoni.

The Merck-developed pill, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, is administered within five days of the onset of symptoms and has been found to reduce Covid hospitalizations and fatalities by 30% among at-risk persons.

The tablet developed by Pfizer lowered the same outcomes by 90%.

Both the Pfizer and Merck pills should complement, not replace, vaccines, which remain the primary tool in the fight against the coronavirus, according to the FDA.

While both therapies were proven to be largely safe in clinical studies, Merck’s tablet, molnupiravir, has prompted more potential concerns.

Because it may alter bone and cartilage growth, the FDA has not approved Merck’s tablet for persons under the age of 18.

Because of the potential for fetal injury, it is not advised for use in pregnant women, although clinicians can still evaluate if the benefits exceed the risks in individual situations.

For a total of 40 capsules, eight molnupiravir capsules are taken orally for five days.

The US has paid for 3.1 million Merck treatment courses and 10 million Pfizer treatment courses.

Molnupiravir prevents viral replication by integrating itself into the virus’s DNA and inducing mutations.