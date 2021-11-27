Merck Pill Can Prevent Grave Covid Infections, According to a US Health Panel.

The US Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that an anti-Covid tablet created by Merck has shown effective in treating the condition in a much-anticipated preliminary study.

But the research, from an FDA advisory panel, emphasized that pregnant women should not use the medicine, known as molnupiravir, stating the possible advantages do not outweigh the dangers for those patients.

The paper is intended to provide guidance to an FDA expert panel that will meet on Tuesday to decide whether to approve molnupiravir for emergency use.

Analysts believe that approval would be a significant step forward in the fight against the global pandemic, giving healthcare experts a strong new tool to aid those who have been infected.

Merck disclosed the entire results of the drug’s clinical trial on Friday, finding that the pill reduced the rate of hospitalizations and fatalities among high-risk Covid patients who took it promptly after infection by 30%, far lower than the initial estimate.

The drug’s effectiveness in individuals with mild to moderate Covid or who are at danger of hospitalization was validated in a preliminary FDA study.

The report cautioned against using the medicine while pregnant, noting that no pregnant women were included in the research studies.

However, it claimed that in testing involving pregnant rats and rabbits, the medicine resulted in a higher percentage of underweight and deformed fetuses.

“Both recognized and possibly unknown dangers… in pregnant or lactating individuals, as well as pediatric patients,” it said.

Merck’s results came from trials conducted in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics in persons with mild to moderate instances of Covid-19 and at least one other risk factor, according to its authorization request.

They were given the medication within five days after the onset of symptoms.

Merck initially stated that the medicine had been shown to halve the rate of hospitalizations and fatalities in a clinical trial, before lowering the number in Friday’s full data.

Those preliminary findings were based on a study of little more than 700 patients, half of whom were given the tablet and the other half were given a placebo.

The result, a 48 percent reduction rate, was statistically significant enough that an independent data review committee chose to discontinue the drug trial ahead of schedule, after conjunction with the FDA.

The full results were based on a study of almost 1,400 individuals, which resulted in a lower rate of hospitalization and mortality.

Both the interim and final results "support the efficacy and overall good benefit-risk evaluation of molnupiravir" in the treatment of moderate infections.