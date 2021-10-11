Merck is seeking approval in the United States for its Covid treatment pill.

Merck filed an emergency use permission application for its oral anti-Covid medication in the United States on Monday, a key step toward finding a simple tablet to treat the condition.

Merck has submitted an application for molnupiravir, a drug that has been demonstrated to cut hospitalizations by 50%, according to Merck.

It also avoided 100% of deaths when compared to a placebo, but the sample size was tiny, so the figure can’t be generalised with confidence.

Merck, which is known as MSD outside of the US and Canada, said it was working with “regulatory bodies throughout the world to submit applications for emergency use or marketing permission in the coming months.”

In a statement, Robert Davis, the company’s chief executive officer and president, stated, “The exceptional consequence of this pandemic necessitates that we move with unparalleled urgency.”

“That is exactly what our teams did by submitting our molnupiravir application to the FDA within 10 days of obtaining the data,” he continued.

Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics analyzed data from over 770 individuals in a late-stage clinical trial, with nearly half of them receiving either a five-day course of the tablet or a placebo.

All of the patients tested positive for Covid-19 and experienced symptoms within five days of being allocated to their groups.

By day 29, 7.3 percent of molnupiravir patients had been admitted to the hospital, compared to 14.1 percent of placebo patients, indicating a relative risk reduction of around 50%.

Importantly, no deaths were reported in molnupiravir-treated patients, compared to eight deaths in placebo-treated patients.

The drug’s efficacy was said to hold up against problematic versions, such as Delta, and it had a decent safety profile.

Merck said in a statement that by the end of 2021, it expects to have produced 10 million five-day treatment courses, with more planned in 2022.

Should molnupiravir be authorized, the US has purchased 1.7 million courses with the option to purchase more, and global health agency Unitaid has stated that it is working with a partnership called ACT-Accelerator to secure supply for low- and middle-income countries.

Merck wants to “adopt a tiered pricing approach based on World Bank country income criteria to reflect nations’ respective ability to fund their health response to the pandemic,” according to the company.

In the meantime, the company has entered non-exclusive voluntary licensing arrangements for molnupiravir with established Indian generic producers, according to the company. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.