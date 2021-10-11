Merck is requesting FDA approval for its Covid treatment pill.

Merck, the world’s largest pharmaceutical company, announced on Monday that it has submitted for emergency use authorization in the United States for its oral anti-Covid medication, a crucial step toward developing a simple tablet to treat the condition.

Merck has submitted an application for molnupiravir, a drug that has been demonstrated to cut hospitalizations by 50%, according to Merck.

It claimed it was working “with regulatory bodies throughout the world to file emergency use or marketing authorization applications in the coming months.”

In a statement, Merck’s chief executive officer and president, Robert Davis, stated, “The enormous effect of this pandemic necessitates that we proceed with unprecedented urgency.”

“That is exactly what our teams did by submitting our molnupiravir application to the FDA within 10 days of obtaining the data,” he continued.

The application is a “important step toward making molnupiravir available to people who may benefit from an oral antiviral drug that can be taken at home shortly after diagnosis with Covid-19,” according to Wendy Holman, CEO of Merck’s partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

Merck and Ridgeback analyzed data from around 770 participants in a late-stage clinical trial, with nearly half of them receiving either a five-day course of the drug or a placebo.

All of the patients tested positive for Covid-19 and experienced symptoms within five days of being allocated to their groups.

By day 29, 7.3 percent of molnupiravir patients had been admitted to the hospital, compared to 14.1 percent of placebo patients, indicating a relative risk reduction of around 50%.

The drug’s efficacy was said to hold up against problematic versions, such as Delta, and it had a decent safety profile.

It is not a magic cure, according to experts, and should be used in conjunction with immunizations rather than as a replacement.

Merck said in a statement that by the end of 2021, it expects to have produced 10 million treatment courses, with more planned in 2022.

Should molnupiravir be authorized, the United States has purchased 1.7 million courses with the option to purchase more, and global health agency Unitaid said it was working with a partnership called ACT-Accelerator to ensure supply for low- and middle-income countries.

Merck wants to “adopt a tiered pricing approach based on World Bank country income criteria to reflect nations’ respective ability to fund their health response to the pandemic,” according to the company.

To speed up the process, the business said it had inked non-exclusive voluntary license agreements for molnupiravir with established Indian generic producers, pending authorizations. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.