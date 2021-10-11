Merck is requesting FDA approval for its Covid treatment pill.

When compared to a placebo, it also prevented 100% of deaths, but the sample size was small, so the figure can’t be confidently generalized.

Merck, which is known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, said it was working with “regulatory agencies around the world” to submit emergency use or marketing authorisation applications in the coming months.

“The unique consequence of this pandemic mandates that we move with unequaled urgency,” said Robert Davis, the company’s chief executive officer and president, in a statement.

“That’s exactly what our teams accomplished,” he continued, “by submitting our molnupiravir application to the FDA within 10 days of receiving the data.”

In a late-stage clinical research, Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics reviewed data from over 770 people, with roughly half of them receiving either a five-day course of the tablet or a placebo.

Within five days of being assigned to respective groups, all of the patients tested positive for Covid-19 and began to develop symptoms.

On day 29, 7.3 percent of molnupiravir patients were admitted to the hospital, compared to 14.1 percent of placebo patients, demonstrating a 50 percent relative risk reduction.

Importantly, molnupiravir-treated patients had no deaths compared to eight deaths in placebo-treated patients.

The drug’s efficacy was said to be comparable to that of troublesome formulations like Delta, and it had a good safety profile.

Merck said in a statement that it intends to produce 10 million five-day treatment courses by the end of 2021, with more planned for 2022.

Should molnupiravir be approved, the US has purchased 1.7 million courses with the option to purchase more, and global health agency Unitaid has announced that it is working with the ACT-Accelerator alliance to secure supply for low- and middle-income nations.

According to Merck, the business plans to “use a tiered price structure based on World Bank national income criteria to reflect nations’ differential ability to support their health response to the epidemic.”

Meanwhile, according to the business, it has secured non-exclusive voluntary license agreements for molnupiravir with established Indian generic makers. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a Washington, D.C.-based daily newspaper.