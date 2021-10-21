Merck has issued a recall for 22,000 antibiotic vials due to the presence of glass particles.

Merck is recalling one lot of its antibiotic Cubicin due to the possibility of glass particles. Glass particles given intravenously have the potential to cause major side effects.

According to a statement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, the business launched the recall after a customer reported a fragment of glass found in a Cubicin vial after it was reconstituted.

Cubicin is an antibiotic that is used to treat bacterial infections such as “complex” skin and skin structure infections in adults and children ages one to 17, as well as bloodstream infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in adults.

“If the particulate is small enough to be removed from the vial and infused into the patient, intravenous infusion of glass particulates has the potential to produce catastrophic health repercussions,” the notice stated.

Local swelling or discomfort due to the foreign material, as well as clotting or obstruction in the blood vessels, are all possible side effects. If a crucial organ is harmed, the result might be “life-threatening,” according to the business.

Cubicin has not been related to any adverse events, according to Merck. The hazards can be mitigated by detection, according to the report, because the product’s label includes a “clear statement” urging the healthcare practitioner to inspect the product for any particle matter before administering it.

One lot of CUBICIN (daptomycin for injection) 500mg for intravenous usage is being recalled. That’s around 22,000 Lot 934778 vials with a June 2022 expiration date. According to the corporation, the lot contained 76,163 vials, but only 21,603 were distributed to wholesalers from June 1 to September 9 this year.

“Because CUBICIN treatment is most likely to begin in a hospital or other regulated healthcare setting,” the firm explained, “the recall is being done to the user level, including hospitals and administering institutions.”

Richard M. Haupt, vice president and head of vaccines and infectious diseases at Merck Research Labs, stated in a news release, “Our highest priority are the health and safety of our patients and the quality of our medicines and vaccines.” “We apologize for any trouble this recall has caused.”