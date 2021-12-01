Merck Covid Pill is endorsed by a US health panel.

On Tuesday, a panel of US health experts voted to approve Merck’s Covid tablet for high-risk adults, a new type of medication that is simple to use and may be better equipped to tolerate variants such as Omicron.

When administered within five days of symptom onset, molnupiravir, which is already approved in the UK, has been demonstrated to minimize the likelihood of hospitalizations and deaths among those at high risk of developing severe Covid.

The FDA, which held Tuesday’s meeting, is now anticipated to give an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the drug, implying that millions of courses would be available in pharmacies soon.

The FDA’s independent scientists voted 13 in favor and 10 against authorisation, a close victory that reflected some reservations about the treatment’s efficacy results being downgraded recently, as well as concerns about potential side effects.

While Sascha Dublin of the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute found the benefits persuasive and voted “yes,” she believes it is critical to ensure that the treatment is properly regulated and that only those patients who are best suited for it receive it.

“We need as many tools in the toolbox as possible to truly make a breakthrough in this pandemic as this virus continues to change,” Daria Hazuda, Merck’s vice president of infectious disease discovery, told AFP following the vote.

Merck, also known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, disclosed the full results of a 1,400-person clinical trial last week.

These revealed that taking the pill lowered the chance of hospitalization and mortality by 30%, a noteworthy outcome albeit less so than an earlier touted figure of 50% based on an analysis of half the number of patients.

According to Hazuda, the cause could be an inexplicable decline in the number of severe instances in the placebo group during the study’s second half, making the medicine appear less efficient than it was.

The benefit-risk balance that the experts were asked to consider was depicted in briefing documents uploaded by the FDA before of the conference.

Because of the potential for harm to fetal development, as observed in research on rats and rabbits, Merck has advised against using molnupiravir in pregnant women.

The business did not seek approval for children, and the FDA stated that it would not do pediatric trials until safety in juvenile rats was demonstrated due to worries about bone formation.

The most efficient at the moment. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.