Mercedes is at ease, but Hamilton is wary of any threats to his title.

This weekend, Lewis Hamilton returns to the site of a spectacular victory in search of a record-equaling third Turkish Grand Prix victory, but he is aware of multiple threats to his world championship title.

With seven races remaining, the 36-year-old Briton is only two points ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, eleven months after a dramatic triumph for Mercedes in dangerous rain-hit circumstances that clinched him his seventh drivers’ title with three races remaining.

That razor-thin advantage provides little security, and he knows he might face a grid penalty if he is forced to use a new power unit, as the Dutchman was forced to do two weekends ago in Russia, for a race that is likely to be run in similarly wet conditions.

Last year’s race was the first in nine years at Istanbul Park, and it was held on a newly resurfaced and extremely slippery track that, like the one in Sochi last month, conspired to provide a high level of danger and drama.

Hamilton used his knowledge and racecraft on both occasions to overcome adversity and record astonishing victories, bringing him level with Michael Schumacher’s championship score and giving him an incredible 100th F1 victory.

His objectives this Sunday will be more practical, as he aims to beat Verstappen and maintain or expand his lead in their thrilling title race, as well as avoid a third collision between them after their crashes at Silverstone and Monza.

Verstappen, on the other hand, is hoping to forget about a disastrous race last year, when he spun and flat-spotted his tyres on his way to sixth place, his worst result of the season.

“As a team, it wasn’t the best weekend,” he admitted. “However, I believe this year’s circumstances will be considerably different — the track should be more ‘grippy,’ and there will be a lot for us all to learn.” Toto Wolff, Mercedes’ team principal, acknowledged that Hamilton could have a new fourth engine and a grid penalty for Sunday’s race, but insisted that his team was in a good mood.

“Over the last week or two, there’s been a fantastic energy in the team,” he remarked. “It felt fantastic to be back on top of the podium, especially after such a difficult race.

"It was undoubtedly made even more memorable by Lewis's 100th race victory. At the moment, such achievements are remarkable, but I believe it will take time.