Mendonca, a Latin Grammy-winning singer, died in a plane crash in Brazil.

Officials confirmed that Marilia Mendonca, one of the hottest rising singers in Brazil’s answer to country music, died in a plane crash on Friday.

According to firefighters, the mega-popular “sertanejo” singer was killed when the little plane she was riding in crashed in Minas Gerais state.

The cause of the disaster, which also killed the Latin Grammy winner’s producer and one of her uncles who worked with her, as well as the two pilots, was unknown at the time.

Local television showed firefighters removing remains from the jet, which had landed in a rocky region near a waterfall.

The accident occurred in a rural location near Caratinga, where the performer was supposed to perform later that evening.

Mendonca, who had won a Latin Grammy for best sertanejo album in 2019, was a huge hit in her own Brazil and beyond, with 22 million YouTube subscribers and over eight million monthly Spotify listeners.