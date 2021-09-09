Men in China go under the knife to improve their chances of survival.

Xia Shurong, concerned that his appearance would limit his possibilities in China’s competitive society, opted to undergo cosmetic surgery to reshape his nose. He is one of millions of young men in the country who have undergone cosmetic surgery.

The 27-year-old researcher desired surgical operations to change his appearance from “technical nerd” to something he believes will improve his prospects in life.

The strain on skin tone, eye and nose shape, and the contentious “little fresh meat” look – a phrase used to describe gorgeous young men with delicate features – can be high in China.

“At my age, I feel like I should be ‘fresh meat,’ but I already look like a middle-aged uncle,” Xia stated.

In Beijing, AFP met Xia as he was prepared for surgery to enhance his features. Earlier this year, he had spent 40,000 yuan ($6192) on a face-filling surgery.

“I grew up in the country – my face was dark, my skin was terrible, and I believed my whole appearance was not good,” he explained, adding that he had long planned to change his appearance.

“I’ve always felt a sense of inadequacy,” he continued.

The widespread use of Chinese social media, which is filled with cosmetic surgery fads, beauty “tutorials,” and advice on how to become “pretty,” has added to the pressure for many.

In China, an increasing number of educated men are opting for aesthetic and surgical operations to offer them an advantage.

According to iResearch, over 17% of Chinese male white collar professionals have undergone cosmetic procedures, with the vast majority of men having their first procedure before the age of 30.

The doctor performing Xia’s operation, Xia Zhengyi, says he’s witnessed an upsurge in young males seeking his services.

“Surgery may alter facial expressions and give people a sense of closeness, which is beneficial to interpersonal relationships,” he explained.

Male civil servants seek operations, according to Rose Han of the BeauCare Clinics investment group, since they are afraid of losing promotions if they appear tired or old.

According to a poll of their 8.9 million active monthly visitors, men in their twenties were the most interested in eye and nose restoration surgery.

“It’s not like buying a Gucci handbag; it’s more like giving yourself a chance. Xia stated, “Confidence will bring changes to my career and life.”

According to government figures, China's average national disposable income has more than doubled since 2010.