Meituan’s stock is falling as China tightens rider protections.

Meituan, China’s largest food delivery company, had its stock plummet 14% on Monday as new rules were issued to safeguard hard-pressed drivers, adding to investor fears over rising labor expenses.

Firms must ensure that workers’ wages are above minimum wage levels under the new recommendations issued by China’s market regulator.

In a notoriously frantic delivery sector that is an artery of life in China’s cities, the new guidelines also state enterprises must “appropriately loosen delivery time constraints.”

According to the State Administration for Market Regulation, businesses should have “acceptable” order volumes and train delivery employees to follow traffic laws.

In recent months, food delivery platforms such as Meituan and Alibaba’s Ele.me have been chastised for their treatment of workers, with complaints ranging from low pay to a lack of rights.

According to reports in Chinese media, such applications assign riders unrealistic routes to take when fulfilling orders, penalizing them for late deliveries even when consumers are to blame.

Earlier this year, during a visit to the southern region of Guangxi, President Xi Jinping emphasized the need of safeguarding the rights of couriers and food delivery riders.

The stock’s decline is the latest setback for Meituan, which is already under investigation for antitrust violations as China pursues its digital behemoths.

By utilizing anti-monopoly probes, Beijing has moved aggressively to loosen Big Tech’s grip on consumers’ everyday spending and – observers say – to curtail the sector’s expanding impact on society.