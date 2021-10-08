Meituan, a Chinese food delivery company, has been fined for monopolistic behavior.

China’s market watchdog has penalized food delivery firm Meituan 3.4 billion yuan ($527 million) for monopolistic acts and ordered it to undergo “extensive rectification.”

Authorities have initiated a crackdown on a number of Chinese digital behemoths, including Meituan, Didi Chuxing, and Alibaba, for suspected monopolistic practices and aggressive data collecting.

Since April, when market authorities opened an inquiry into the company, Meituan has been under fire, with special focus on the working conditions of its millions of delivery drivers, who are frequently hired as third-party contractors with no legal protections or benefits.

An inquiry concluded that the group had “abused its dominating market position in China’s online food delivery platform market,” the State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) stated in an online statement on Friday.

Meituan’s actions also “eliminates and restricts market competition… undermines platform innovation power” and “harms customers’ interests,” according to the report.

The 3.4 billion RMB penalties is equal to 3% of Meituan’s domestic revenues in 2020, according to the watchdog.

It’s the latest homegrown IT behemoth to be scrutinized by Beijing.

Alibaba, the e-commerce behemoth, was fined a record $2.78 billion by the market regulator in April, after it was found to have abused its dominating market position in a separate probe.

Since then, Chinese authorities have mandated online food delivery firms to provide basic labor protections for delivery riders, such as a base wage over the minimum wage and insurance coverage.

Meituan’s ride-hailing business, as well as eleven other automobile platforms, were told by regulators in September to stop “disorderly expansion” and “vicious competition” practices.

In recent months, IT companies have been pounded as Chinese regulators tighten the noose, citing data security and antitrust worries.

In July, Meituan’s stock dropped 14% after new guidelines were introduced to safeguard low-wage drivers and ensure that workers’ wages are higher than the minimum wage.