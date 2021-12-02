Meghan Markle’s Privacy Case Will Be Decided By A UK Court.

On Thursday, a UK court will hear an appeal by a newspaper company against a previous ruling that it had violated Meghan Markle’s privacy by publishing excerpts from a letter to her divorced father.

Associated Newspapers, which publishes the Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail, and MailOnline, is appealing a lower High Court finding that the letter warranted privacy rights in a long-running legal dispute.

In February, a judge found that excerpts from the Duchess of Sussex’s 2018 letter, which the organization published the following year, were “manifestly excessive and… unlawful.”

Associated Newspapers was ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of pounds in interim legal expenses and to print a front-page statement acknowledging her court triumph, according to the judge.

However, that has been put on hold as the court considers whether the judge was correct in ruling in Meghan’s favor without a full trial.

Associated claims that Meghan drafted the letter to Thomas Markle knowing it would be released, despite her claims to the contrary.

Last month, a lawyer for the publishers said in the Court of Appeal that “the letter was designed especially with the potential of public consumption in mind since the claimant realized Mr Markle might leak it to the media.”

A few months after marrying Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson Prince Harry, Meghan wrote a letter to her estranged father Thomas Markle.

She requested him to cease talking to tabloids and making false statements about her in interviews in the letter.

Meghan, 40, and Harry, 37, who retired from frontline royal duties last year and now live in the United States, have filed a lawsuit against a number of publications, alleging invasion of privacy.

Associated Newspapers relied on new testimony from Meghan’s former communications adviser in its appeal.

Despite repeated denials, Meghan apologised to the court last month after admitting she had enabled Jason Knauf to inform the authors of a flattering biography of her brief time as a frontline royal in Britain.

Knauf provided information to the authors of the biography “Finding Freedom,” according to a witness statement given by the publishers.

Knauf stated that the best-selling book was “discussed on a regular basis” and “personally with the duchess several times in person and over email.”

Meghan apologized for misleading the court in her own witness statement, admitting that she had forgotten that he had sent certain material to, and even met with, the writers with her “knowing.”

“The scope of the knowledge he divulged.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.