Meghan Markle Apologizes for Lying to the UK Court About Her Biography.

Meghan Markle has apologized to a British court after confessing to being involved in a favorable biography of her brief time as a frontline royal in the United Kingdom, while previously denying it.

The apology came as part of a British media group’s appeal against a High Court finding that it had infringed on the privacy of the Duchess of Sussex by publishing portions of a letter she addressed to her father.

Despite asserting the reverse, Associated Newspapers, which publishes the Mail on Sunday, Daily Mail, and MailOnline, has claimed that she drafted the letter knowing it would be released.

To overturn the lower court’s judgment that publishing was “manifestly disproportionate and… unconstitutional,” it is relying on testimony from her former communications adviser, Jason Knauf.

The publishers claimed in their action before the Court of Appeal in London that Knauf provided information to the authors of a biography called “Finding Freedom.”

Meghan and Harry, who left the royal family last year due to media intrusion and relocated to the United States, have previously stated that they had no role in the book.

In a witness statement, however, Knauf stated that the best-selling book was “discussed on a regular basis” and “directly with the duchess many times in person and over email.”

She also provided him with biographical information about herself to discuss with the authors, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry, received an email as well.

In his evidence to the court, Knauf stated that Harry had informed him that plausible deniability was important and that he should offer “the correct backdrop and background.”

He is believed to have informed the aide that this would “help get some truths out there.”

Meghan apologized for misleading the court regarding whether she had given details to Knauf to pass on to the authors in a witness statement made public on Wednesday.

“I accept that Mr Knauf did offer certain information to the authors for the book, and that he did so with my knowledge, for a meeting with the authors that he scheduled in his capacity as communications secretary,” she added.

“I’m not sure how much information he revealed with me.

“I did not have the luxury of viewing these emails when I approved the passage… and I apologize to the court for not remembering these discussions at the time.

“I had no desire or intention of deceiving the defendant or the court.”

The appeal of the privacy ruling will be decided at a later date.

