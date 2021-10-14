Megan Thee Stallion and Popeyes have teamed up to promote their new ‘Hottie Sauce.’

Megan Thee Stallion, a Houston rapper, has teamed up with Popeyes to market Hottie Sauce, a new spicy-sweet hybrid sauce inspired by her personality.

Starting Tuesday, Hottie Sauce will be available on the Chicken Sandwich and Nuggets at Popeyes restaurants in the United States and 14 other countries. Honey, cider vinegar, and Aleppo pepper make up the sauce.

Megan and Popeyes will offer themed goods such as bikinis, long sleeve shirts, hats, tumblers, and dog toys in addition to the launch of the new sauce.

In addition, Popeyes will donate a six-figure sum to Huston Random Acts of Kindness.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Creole woman whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete. In 2016, she rose to stardom, and in 2021, she received three Grammy Awards.

“I like Popeyes’ commitment to uplifting Black women and am excited to operate Popeyes Restaurants,” she added “In a press release, she stated.

Megan Thee Stallion is now a franchise owner of a Popeyes store, according to the press announcement.

“We are delighted to welcome Megan to the Popeyes franchisee family, and we look forward to working closely with her over the coming years as she embarks on her career as a restaurateur,” says the Popeyes franchisee family “In a statement, Popeyes Americas President Sami Siddiqui said.

Megan Thee Stallion and Popeyes have a lot in common, according to Bruno Cardinali, the chain’s top marketing officer.

“She epitomizes the proud, passionate, cheerful, and big-hearted personality we embrace with our food and traditions, from our southern roots to our shared love for flavor with a lot of spice,” Cardinali added.

The corporation, which is based in Miami, has approximately 3,400 sites. It is a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc., a Toronto-based company that also owns Burger King and Tim Horton’s.