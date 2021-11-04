Meet TikTok’s Investment Gurus, The Finfluencers.

Trying to figure out what goes on in the stock market? You’re just as likely to seek guidance from a social media influencer as you are from a suit-clad financial advisor these days.

Baby-faced investment gurus in their twenties are amassing massive followings on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok by providing advice on how to better manage one’s money.

TikTok, the most downloaded app in 2021, is probably most known for its dancing routines and strange recipes. However, posts from so-called “finfluencers” (financial influencers) have been a surprise hit.

“StockTok” has 1.7 billion views and is still growing, while “FinTok” (financial TikTok) has over 500 million. Depending on the terminology used, variations on “investment” can get millions or even billions of views.

Queenie Tan, an Australian finfluencer, regrets that the app didn’t exist six years ago when she was first dipping her toes into the frightening world of investing. She largely relied on books for guidance at the time.

“It’s so much better now because it’s so much more accessible,” the 25-year-old said of her TikTok account, which has 100,000 followers and tens of thousands more on Instagram and YouTube.

Her films, which were shot in her living room in Sydney, span from simple explanations of investment vehicles to money lessons from the hit Netflix comedy “Squid Game.”

Tan’s posts, like those of many finfluencers, have an aspirational tone to them: she already has assets worth over $400,000. She advises people to invest early in life, like she did, in order to generate greater wealth over time.

However, she emphasizes that her own success stemmed from living frugally and then properly investing her money.

She added that living on the edge of poverty when she was 19 “truly taught me how to manage and value money,” and that she now lives cheaply and has no plans to “purchase a house anytime near.”

Tan has a marketing background and, like many other FinTok celebrities, she is quick to point out that she does not have any financial qualifications.

Andres Garza, a Mexican finfluencer with over a million followers, is unique in that he is a certified financial strategy advisor.

His videos, like Tan’s, are popular with young people who prefer to seek investment advice from peers their own age who have a natural understanding of how to communicate effectively on platforms like TikTok.

“People like me convert something complicated into something entertaining,” the bright-eyed 22-year-old told AFP from his home in Monterrey, in Mexico’s northern state.

Garza is similar to the easy-to-use trading apps that have sprouted up all across the world.