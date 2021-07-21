Meet the Projects Attempting to Improve NFTs

Despite the general crypto market downturn, the NFT economy is growing, with record-breaking sales in Q2. Let’s take a look at some of the most promising NFT projects as the industry prepares to establish new benchmarks in Q3 and beyond.

The announcement that Nifty Labs would begin production for an NFTs on the Bitcoin marketplace, backed by RSK – a smart contract blockchain secured by the Bitcoin network – was perhaps the most startling move of late. It will focus on areas such as sports, gaming, digital art, 3D avatars, music, and virtual land parcels, as opposed to the prevalent use of Ethereum as the main NFT marketplace blockchain. On the Bitcoin network, the marketplace gallery will leverage RSK to provide customers with a more cost-effective minting and transacting experience, including the ability to exchange NFTs for RSK-based alternative tokens.

On the art side of the NFT market, Valuart is launching an exclusive series of NFT masterpieces from well-known painters. The auctions begin on July 22 with “Spike,” a digital original of the piece and certificate of authenticity created by Valuart, which shows Spike floating across the Universe and returning to Earth as an NFT, based on Bansky’s artwork.

Later this year, Valuart plans an NFT release of Stefano Zanella’s “Mantum and the Stole,” which was worn by Pope John Paul II on the occasion of the opening of the Vatican Basilica’s Holy Door. It will be issued on October 22 to commemorate the day of his first holy mass.

The WiV platform connects growers and investors to purchase NFTs issued for bottles and cases of fine wine, allowing the fine wine investment industry and governments to upgrade their ecosystems. This allows for fractional, frictionless, and extremely liquid trading within the asset class, bringing in a new generation of investors and giving critical funding to the industry. WiV recently teamed up with the Georgian government.

South America's football governing body, CONMEBOL, has teamed with the NFT platform to commemorate the 47th Copa America final between Argentina and Brazil, following the minting of an NFT honouring Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier's "Fight of the Century" anniversary on Ethernity. To honor the occasion, five digital collections were created, including.